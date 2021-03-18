College Football Has A New Postseason All-Star Game

Each January, following the conclusion of the college football season, the game’s best players head to the Senior Bowl, to showcase their talents ahead of the NFL Draft. As of 2022, there will be another all-star game added to the end of the year.

On Thursday, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the establishment of the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The all-star contest plans to invite over 100 college athletes from historically black colleges and universities for a showcase game and “a week-long celebration of Black culture and history.”

The National Football League, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Tulane University joined the Black College Football Hall of Fame as founding partners. The showcase will hold its inaugural game in February of 2022 on the campus of Tulane in New Orleans.

Co-founders of HBCU Legacy Bowl and inductees of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Doug Williams and James “Shack Harris issued brief statements about the showcase in an official press release.

“The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches,” Williams said. “We’re excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month.”

“HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” Harris added. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”

The newest showcase will allow athletes at historically black colleges and universities to display their skills on a national level and give them an opportunity to impress NFL scouts just a few months before the draft. With some of the league’s best ever players coming from HBCU’s, like Jerry Rice and Walter Payton, the HBCU Legacy Bowl is a fantastic chance to show off often overlooked talent.

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl will air from Tulane’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on NFL Network.