The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings Have Been Released

Moments ago, the College Football Playoff committee released its first updated set of rankings for the season. The initial poll was unveiled last week.

As it turns out, the committee made no changes to its top seven. There was some speculation that Ohio State could drop out of the top four because it has only played four games and might miss the Big Ten’s threshold for the conference title game, but the Buckeyes remained in the No. 4 slot.

Outside of the top four, Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati are still ranked 5-through-7. Ninth-ranked Iowa State took advantage of Northwestern’s loss to take the Wildcats’ place in the top 10. Northwestern dropped all the way from No. 8 to No. 14.

Last week, BYU’s No. 14 ranking despite being 9-0 drew plenty of raised eyebrows. Clearly, the committee is still not impressed with the Cougars’ resume, as BYU only moved up one spot this week to No. 13.

You can see the full rankings below:

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 28. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/OCo0ZWwzlW — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 2, 2020

Iowa State moving up eight spots after beating Texas Tech and North Carolina jumping up two places after losing to Notre Dame were two of the committee’s most surprising decisions.

The next set of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled one week from tonight.