New Jersey Halted Bets On 1 Bowl Game - Here's Why

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the view at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 28, 2020 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images) Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

On Friday, New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to stop betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue.

New Jersey has halted betting on the Citrus Bowl because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations. That individual is reportedly former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees, who joined Purdue's coaching staff as an interim assistant, has a business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement didn't mention Brees by name in its notice this Friday.

From ESPN:

In the notice, NJDGE did not name the individual associated with Purdue but stated they were in violation statute 5:12A-11 (f), which prohibits athletes, coaches, referees or director of a sports governing body from having "any ownership interest in, control of, or otherwise be employed by an operator."

Last week, PointsBet announced that it was ending its partnership with Brees. This is strictly because he accepted a coaching position at Purdue.

"While this is an exciting next step in his career, after careful review, we have decided to end our ambassador partnership agreement with Drew. Regulatory and legal compliance, responsible gaming practices, and the integrity of legal sports betting are top priorities for our organization and this decision will allow us to uphold that commitment. We wish Drew all the best as he returns home to his alma mater," PointsBet said.

LSU and Purdue will face off on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium.