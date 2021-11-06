New Report Has Concerning Update On Deion Sanders

Over the past few weeks, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders hasn’t been on the sideline for the Tigers due to health concerns.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the former NFL star won’t be there again today. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years.

His recovery from that surgery has been an ongoing battle. According to a new report from Football Scoop, Sanders has “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”

Sanders is expected to miss this weekend’s contest against Texas Southern as a result. However, the Tigers head coach is reportedly trending in the right direction and could return soon.

Earlier this week, Gary Harrell, the interim coach for Jackson State, said Sanders is getting better each day.

“Coach Prime is still getting better and better, every time I talk to him,” Harrell said. “I talked to him last night; I talked to him this morning, to update some things he wanted to make sure we keep incorporated and pretty much showing how proud he was, how proud he is of the staff and the players and how we’re doing.”

Despite not having Sanders on the sideline last weekend, Jackson State managed to defeat Mississippi Valley State by a score of 28-19. The team moved to 7-1 with the win.

Hopefully Coach Prime can make a full recovery and rejoin his team in the near future.