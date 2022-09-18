There Are Conflicting Reports On Urban Meyer, Nebraska Rumors

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nebraska's search for a new football head coach will remain a popular talking point throughout the season.

While many names will materialize, Urban Meyer is arguably the highest-profile option mentioned since the Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost last weekend.

But despite the chatter, ESPN's Pete Thamel said Sunday morning that Meyer and Nebraska haven't spoken about the position. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach is expected to remain in his current analyst role for FOX.

That news may discourage Nebraska fans who chanted "We want Urban" as Meyer covered Saturday's game against Oklahoma in Lincoln. Meyer's NFL dalliance may have ended catastrophically, but he previously won three national championships.

Thamel contradicts reporting from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, who wrote Saturday that the school contacted Meyer. However, he cautioned that Nebraska might have reached out for "an outside source to vet other potential candidates for the position."

While Meyer may not be the choice, Nebraska needs a strong hire to reinvigorate a once-storied program that's now 1-3 after going 3-9 last year.

Things did change in Nebraska's first game without Frost. Instead of losing by single digits, the Huskers suffered a 49-14 blowout by the Sooners at home.