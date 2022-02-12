New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

The Spun

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas.

However, the latest report about Manning suggests two of those schools are out. One college football reporter thinks Georgia and Ole Miss are out.

“I think the two places he would go are Texas or Alabama,” Heisman voter Brent Beaird said this week. “I don’t know if people have heard this or if they’ve talked to him about it, but David Cutcliffe is very close to the Mannings.”

“There was talk and reports about Cutcliffe going to as an analyst. Now, look, don’t tell me you want him to just got to Texas as an analyst. He’s a really good football coach and a great quarterbacks coach, but that would have a lot to do with him going to Texas.”

It’s impossible to know for sure at this point where Manning will be playing his college football. He likely doesn’t even know where he wants to play yet, even if he is narrowing down his list.

He still has another high school football season to go through before making his decision anyway.

That won’t stop fans from dreaming, though, of course.

