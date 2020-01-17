New School Reportedly In The Mix For No. 1 RB Recruit Zach Evans

Zach Evans, the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2020 class, has had an interesting recruitment.

The star running back reportedly signed his National Letter of Intent with Georgia earlier this month. However, following an unknown incident, the Bulldogs reportedly backed out of the letter of intent.

The star running back offered an apology to his “college coaches” but did not specify which coaching staff he was apologizing to.

It’s been a wild ride for the top recruit. He told reporters at the Under Armour All-American Game that he signed with someone during the Early Signing Period, but would not reveal who.

After all that, a new school has reportedly entered the mix. According to a report from 247Sports, Ole Miss is now a potential landing spot for the five-star running back.

Latest buzz on five-star running back Zach Evans. Sources say Ole Miss is in it for America's top-rated RB: https://t.co/yrNjxkAd7w via @247sports #OleMiss #HottyToddy — David Johnson (@Rebels247) January 16, 2020

Immediately after the news of his divorce from Georgia, scouting insiders linked Evans to Texas A&M. The Aggies reportedly remain in the hunt for the top running back in the class.

Other reports indicated Florida also joined the hunt, so it seems Evans is destined to become an SEC back.

Can Lane Kiffin pull off a major coup and land the top running back in the 2020 class in his first season?

Stay tuned.