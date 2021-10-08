New Update On CFB Player Transported To Hospital Last Night

It was a frightening scene at last night’s game between Arkansas State and No. 15 Coastal Carolina as Arkansas State defensive back Samy Johnson was stretchered off and taken to the hospital.

Johnson was injured while chasing down a Coastal Carolina running back. The game was stopped for 10 minutes as trainers attended to him. They reportedly removed his jersey and pads to get him onto the stretcher. All the while, Johnson’s teammates stood huddled around him.

Thankfully, all of the updates afterwards were largely positive. Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones seemed optimistic after the game.

But on Friday, Johnson himself offered an update – much to the relief of fans. Taking to Twitter, he thanked everyone for their support and said he’s “doing okay.”

“Thanks for all of the prayers everyone. Just wanted to let everyone know im doing ok and I greatly appreciate everyone!” Johnson wrote.

Thanks for all of the prayers everyone. Just wanted to let everyone know im doing ok and I greatly appreciate everyone! 🖤❤️ — Samy Johnson (@samyjohnson65) October 8, 2021

In three seasons for the Arkansas State Red Wolves, Samy Johnson has 47 tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 22 games.

He has played in all 5 games for Arkansas State so far this season. To date he has credited with 14 tackles, one interception and one pass defended.

Players and other members of both teams sent Johnson their best wishes after the game.

Samy Johnson is loaded on ambulance. Team gathers by before he leaves. pic.twitter.com/zZpV39r8Ah — AStateNation (@AStateNation) October 8, 2021

Coastal Carolina went on to win last night’s game, 52-20.

Our hearts go out to Samy Johnson as he continues his recovery. Get well soon!