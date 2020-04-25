NFL Draft Analyst Gives Just 2 Picks “A+” Grades On Day 2

The 2020 NFL Draft continued on Friday night with the second and third rounds as teams continued to build their respective rosters.

Day 2 of the draft saw several surprises. Perhaps no team had a bigger surprise than the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round.

In all, over 70 players were selected in the second and third round on Friday night. Out of all of those picks, only two received an “A+” grade from one draft analyst.

Bleacher Report’s lead NFL Draft analyst, Matt Miller, has released his second and third round NFL Draft grades. He gave out two “A+” grades.

The Bills patiently waiting and landing Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa at No. 54 gets an “A+” grade from Miller.

“As I wrote during the combine, several opponents (and teammates) called Epenesa the toughest defender they ever faced, or the second-toughest besides Chase Young. The opinions of the guys who had to block him matter more than a 10-yard-split result.”

The Saints trading up for Wisconsin OLB Zack Baun at No. 74 gets an “A+” grade from Miller.

“Baun is an old-fashioned “Sam”-type linebacker. In the NFL, that means he might line up as a traditional linebacker on early downs and rotate with the edge-rushers on third downs. He isn’t an Anthony Barr-level prospect, but he’s a Barr-like player,” Miller wrote.

***

The former Big Ten stars slid during the draft. Both were mentioned as possible first and likely early second-round picks.

Although they had to wait to hear their names called, both will be ready to go at the next level.