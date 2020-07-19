NFL Draft Analyst Says 1 College QB Is Similar To Andrew Luck

Ever since Andrew Luck came into the league and took the NFL by storm, analysts have been working around the clock to find the next stone-cold lock of a prospect as early as possible.

Now, one NFL analyst believes that he’s found the next Andrew Luck – in a place you might not expect. In a new scouting report for NFL.com, analyst Daniel Jeremiah found North Dakota State QB Trey Lance to be “similar to Andrew Luck.”

Jeremiah pointed out that the last two NDSU starters – Carson Wentz and Easton Stick – have become NFL draft picks. But he believes that Lance could be “the best of the bunch.”

Among the qualities that were most like Luck, Jeremiah noted Lance’s “maturity,” “ability to execute” and “confidence”. He also feels that Lance strikes the same balance of fearlessness and aversion to recklessness that made Luck thrive.

Via NFL.com:

“I know Luck is a little bit bigger, but they are similar athletes and they both played with a maturity beyond their age at the collegiate level. I remember watching Luck run over defenders. I also remember being so impressed with his ability to execute on key plays in every game. I see the same things when I study Lance. More than anything else, these are two guys who exude confidence on the field. They are fearless, but they avoid being reckless. That’s a very delicate balance. Luck was on his way to a Hall of Fame career before shocking the football world and retiring a year ago. I don’t have quite the same grade on Lance, but he could get there with continued growth and development.”

Given how good Carson Wentz is, there’s nothing preventing Lance from being an elite QB just because he doesn’t attend a Power Five program.

But with the limited time on the field he’s had, it’s a little early to call him the next Luck.

Then again, there are some QBs we’ve known from the get-go that they had the goods.

Maybe Trey Lance is as good as advertised.

Is Trey Lance the next Andrew Luck?