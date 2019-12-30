NFL Insider Has Details On Urban Meyer’s Coaching Interests

The Spun

The NFL’s head coaching carousel is fully underway. Several notable coaches have already been fired, as the Browns parted ways with Freddie Kitchens and the Giants are done with Pat Shurmur. More moves are likely coming, with Jason Garrett surely out in Dallas.

Urban Meyer is one of the biggest names being mentioned for some of these jobs.

But does the former Ohio State head coach actually have interest in pursuing them?

According to a report from the Washington Post, the answer is yes.

Redskins insider Mark Maske reports that those close to Meyer believe he’s interested in a return to the sideline.

Washington is reportedly expected to hire Ron Rivera. Meyer was linked to the Redskins job a couple of weeks ago when he was spotted sitting in the owner’s box.

The Cowboys are probably the best fit for Meyer, as Dallas is ready to win now. However, it’s unclear if Jerry Jones has interest in going into the college ranks.

Meyer has no NFL coaching experience.


