NFL Insider Names 6 Potential “Surprise” First-Round Picks

In fewer than 48 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock for the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

Not long after the Jaguars are on the clock, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely hear his name called with the No. 1 pick. Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to go No. 2 to the New York Jets.

After that, questions start to arise with where the San Francisco 49ers will go. A quarterback is the presumptive pick, but which one? We’ll find out on Thursday night.

The 49ers selection won’t be the only surprise on Thursday night, though. Fans have been hearing and seeing names tossed around in mock drafts for which players will go in the first round. But we don’t truly know what will happen.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero did his best to name a few players fans might be forgetting about who could potentially sneak into the first round.

Carlos Basham, DL, Wake Forest

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Dillon Radunz, OL, North Dakota State

Javonte Williams, RB North Carolina

Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Basham was a hot name before the 2020 college football season kicked off, but his name has faded leading up to the draft. And yet, he could still sneak into the first round.

Javonte Williams is another playing gaining steam throughout the draft process. He could be in play for a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 if Najee Harris and Travis Etienne are off the board.