As the college football and NFL seasons come to a close, now is the time coaches and team start considering other options. Several NFL jobs are expected to come open within the next few weeks.

The Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers are already in search of a new head coach, but they won’t be alone. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and others could make a change as well.

So, who is the top candidate to fill those positions? According to one report, it’s not Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley or even Ron Rivera.

No, the answer is Baylor’s Matt Rhule.

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, Rhule is the top option for several NFL teams.

Based on conversations with NFL power players over the last month, the top candidate won’t be Urban Meyer or Lincoln Riley from the college ranks; and it won’t be a former NFL head coach like Mike McCarthy or Ron Rivera. The top candidate? Baylor’s Matt Rhule.

Rhule led Baylor to a Big 12 title game this season, just two years after the Bears finished with a 1-11 record. He’s one of the top coaches at the collegiate level and drew interest from the NFL last season.

He reportedly interviewed with the New York Jets before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Will he leave for the NFL after the Sugar Bowl against Georgia?