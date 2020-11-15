4 Major College Coaches Getting Mentioned For NFL Jobs

Could we see one (or more) major college football head coaches make the jump to the National Football League in 2021?

CBS Sports is hearing it could happen.

According to Jason La Canfora, the current state of college sports could propel one or more big-time college football coaches to make the jump to the NFL in 2021.

“With COVID-19 taking a significant toll on college athletics and the future economics of NCAA athletic departments coming into question, a multitude of big-time college coaches are more open to a jump to the NFL, according to numerous sources close to the situation,” he reports.

CBS Sports mentioned four major coaches who could make the jump:

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald

All four have experienced varying levels of success at the college level. Kelly might be in the best position right now, as Notre Dame is undefeated.

However, Kelly could be motivated to leave…

“Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s name comes up most frequently in this regard, which is not surprising given he has been seeking to jump to the NFL for quite some time now but has not been able to gain much real traction,” CBS Sports added.

It should be a very interesting offseason in college football.