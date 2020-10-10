NFL Scouts Are Drooling Over Throw From BYU’s Quarterback

If you haven’t heard of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson yet, you will in the near future. The talented gunslinger is quickly emerging as one of the most dynamic players in the country.

Through the first three games of the season, Wilson had 949 passing yards, six touchdowns and an interception. It appears he’s well on his way to another great outing.

Wilson has completed 14-of-18 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns thus far against UTSA today. He made one throw in particular this afternoon that has NFL scouts drooling over his potential.

Early in the first quarter, Wilson climbed the pocket to avoid UTSA’s pass rushers and delivered an absolute dime across his body to Dax Milne.

Here’s the throw that has Twitter buzzing over Wilson’s arm talent:

Unreal throw by BYU’s Zach Wilson, my QB draft crush. Not only does he climb the pocket and evade pressure here, but he delivers a dart ACROSS his body on the post. He’s a guy the #Bears need to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/rIEGPcTzhG — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 10, 2020

That isn’t an easy throw to make at all, but Wilson definitely made it look ordinary.

Last year, Jordan Love from Utah State earned a ton of praise for his ability to make difficult throws on the run. He ended up becoming a first-round pick despite the fact that he didn’t play for a Power Five program. Perhaps we’ll see Wilson follow a similar path.

Fans that want to get a closer look at Wilson can tune into ESPN2 to see him in action.