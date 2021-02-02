Look: NFL Star Wants To Be On EA Sports College Football Cover

Sports fans around the world burst into pandemonium on Tuesday afternoon after EA Sports announced that it would reboot it’s college football video game series.

The well-liked franchise has been on hiatus since it’s last version, NCAA Football 2014, was released. However, EA Sports vice president and general manager, Daryl Holt, confirmed that the game would return with plenty of updated features. Although no release date has been announced, college football fans can sleep soundly knowing that a return is on the way.

The last version, produced by the video game giant in 2013, featured Michigan’s Denard Robinson on the cover and brought hours of joy to its owners.

Now, former college star and current NFL starter Kyler Murray is making his own pitch to land on the cover of the new video game series.

“Put a real one on the cover!” Murray tweeted after the EA Sports announcement.

If EA Sports had continued to produce the games while Murray was still at Oklahoma, he would’ve been an obvious choice to land on the cover. Now that he’s with the Arizona Cardinals, he might need to come up with a more extensive pitch to earn the honor.

It will also be interesting to see how EA Sports handles incorporating real players into the game. According to Holt, the newest game won’t include names, images of likenesses of real NCAA athletes. The company decided to partner with collegiate licensing company CLC in order to incorporate other key facets of the game, such as names of FBS schools and uniform replicas.

However, Murray now plays in the NFL, which would lead to an interesting conundrum. The NCAA may also allow its athletes to sell their own NIL rights by the time the game is ready for release, which would add another wrinkle to an already complex situation.

One thing is for sure: the game won’t be named EA Sports NCAA Football but rather EA Sports College Football. The shift in the title marks a key departure from past versions as the gaming company attempts to navigate a tenuous battle with the NCAA.

No matter what the exact outcome is, sports fans will line up by the hundreds to get a copy of the beloved game.