Veteran NFL defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie may have a future in the college football coaching world.

Rodgers-Cromartie is being linked to a potential coaching gig at his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The only holdup is the veteran player is still contemplating playing another year in the NFL.

The 35-year-old has workouts scheduled after the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. If he gets an opportunity to play another year, he’ll most likely take it.

If Rodgers-Cromartie doesn’t have any opportunities available, it looks like he may end up coaching at Middle Tennessee State. We’ll have to wait and see.

Veteran NFL CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, linked to a coaching job at his alma mater Tennessee St, hasn’t given up on the idea of playing. He has workouts scheduled post-draft and would only coach if there are no playing opportunities. So nothing final. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2021

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to make a playing comeback. He hasn’t played since 2019, and even then he only appeared in two games. During the 2018-19 season, Rodgers-Cromartie played in just seven.

But the veteran NFL defensive back clearly would like to continue playing, if possible. He’s already played in the NFL for 12 seasons, three of which came with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals selected Rodgers-Cromartie in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He recorded 13 interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns, during his first three years in the NFL. The last time Rodgers-Cromartie came close to playing a full season came back in 2017, when he appeared in 15 games for the New York Giants.

Rodgers-Cromartie will try and earn another shot at playing in the NFL later this off-season. If his venture proves unsuccessful, it looks like he’ll be entering a new career in coaching.