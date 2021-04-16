The Spun

NFL Veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Reportedly Connected To CFB Coaching Job

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Veteran NFL defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie may have a future in the college football coaching world.

Rodgers-Cromartie is being linked to a potential coaching gig at his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The only holdup is the veteran player is still contemplating playing another year in the NFL.

The 35-year-old has workouts scheduled after the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. If he gets an opportunity to play another year, he’ll most likely take it.

If Rodgers-Cromartie doesn’t have any opportunities available, it looks like he may end up coaching at Middle Tennessee State. We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to make a playing comeback. He hasn’t played since 2019, and even then he only appeared in two games. During the 2018-19 season, Rodgers-Cromartie played in just seven.

But the veteran NFL defensive back clearly would like to continue playing, if possible. He’s already played in the NFL for 12 seasons, three of which came with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals selected Rodgers-Cromartie in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He recorded 13 interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns, during his first three years in the NFL. The last time Rodgers-Cromartie came close to playing a full season came back in 2017, when he appeared in 15 games for the New York Giants.

Rodgers-Cromartie will try and earn another shot at playing in the NFL later this off-season. If his venture proves unsuccessful, it looks like he’ll be entering a new career in coaching.


