NFL World Reacts To Andrew Luck’s Appearance Tonight

The College Football Playoff national title game is just minutes away as Alabama and Georgia get ready to square off.

Before the big game, though, ESPN is breaking down all of the action. Just over an hour before kickoff, there was a surprise appearance from a former college football and NFL star.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was back at Lucas Oil Stadium before the game. Fans were excited to finally see Luck back in the headlines – and with a unique look.

Luck was rocking a solid mustache, which captured the nation’s attention earlier tonight.

“Andrew Luck is back on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight before the National Championship. Sporting a pretty epic mustache these days too,” ESPN’s Field Yates said.

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022

“Andrew Luck with a STRONG stache,” said one sports media entity.

One analyst thinks Carson Wentz could be in trouble.

“Andrew Luck on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Carson, nothing to worry about,” one analyst said.

— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) January 10, 2022

Luck stepped away from the game following the 2018 NFL season, but fans are still hoping he’ll make a comeback at some point.

However, he seems pretty happy with his life away from the field.