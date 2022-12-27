NFL World Reacts To Crazy Nick Saban Speculation
Could we see Nick Saban return to the NFL? There's no indication that'll happen, but Albert Breer floated the Alabama's coach name out as a potential option for the Broncos.
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Breer believes the new ownership group will open up its checkbook for a notable coach like Saban.
"Bill Belichick? Nick Saban? You can let your mind run wild, because there’s an owner here with a historic franchise, a desirable city to live in and a wide-open checkbook," Breer said.
The reactions to this comment from Breer have been interesting to say the least.
"Broncos are saddled with no draft picks for the near future and a salary cap that is tied to an over the hill Russell Wilson," one fan said. "If you think Saban is ditching the his dynasty for that I don't know what to tell you. Belichick? LOL. No. Get ready for another low level OC turned coach."
"Stop this," another fan wrote.
Leaving Alabama behind for a franchise that has legitimate concerns at quarterback is not exactly a dream scenario for Saban, who had a 15-17 record with the Dolphins from 2005-2006.
Of course, we can't rule anything out since the NFL is so unpredictable.