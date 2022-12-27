NFL World Reacts To Crazy Nick Saban Speculation

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Could we see Nick Saban return to the NFL? There's no indication that'll happen, but Albert Breer floated the Alabama's coach name out as a potential option for the Broncos.

The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. Breer believes the new ownership group will open up its checkbook for a notable coach like Saban.

"Bill Belichick? Nick Saban? You can let your mind run wild, because there’s an owner here with a historic franchise, a desirable city to live in and a wide-open checkbook," Breer said.

The reactions to this comment from Breer have been interesting to say the least.

"Broncos are saddled with no draft picks for the near future and a salary cap that is tied to an over the hill Russell Wilson," one fan said. "If you think Saban is ditching the his dynasty for that I don't know what to tell you. Belichick? LOL. No. Get ready for another low level OC turned coach."

"Stop this," another fan wrote.

Leaving Alabama behind for a franchise that has legitimate concerns at quarterback is not exactly a dream scenario for Saban, who had a 15-17 record with the Dolphins from 2005-2006.

Of course, we can't rule anything out since the NFL is so unpredictable.