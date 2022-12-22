NFL World Reacts To Graphic Photo Of Deion Sanders' Foot

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders discussed his horrifying foot injury. The Hall of Famer had two toes amputated from his left foot.

Sanders was dealing with three life-threatening blood clots. In order to get him on the right track, doctors had to perform a fasciotomy. The procedure involves cutting the tissue containing the muscle, which then relieves swelling and pressure.

Even though Sanders went through such a difficult recovery process, he managed to laugh about his surgically-repaired foot with Sharpe.

After seeing Sanders' foot, Sharpe said, "So no more sandals -- no flip-flops for you, huh?"

Sharpe also said, "One thing about my homeboy, he's going to be eight toes down for you."

Football fans couldn't stop laughing at Sharpe's comments about Sanders' toes.

"He always 8 toes down for you is CRAZY," one fan tweeted.

"Shannon is hilarious," a second fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Man I'm done."

Sanders told Sharpe that he needs to get his foot massaged two or three times a day. He also takes pills to manage the pain.

Thankfully, Sanders is healthy enough to coach and live his life. There are plenty of fans in his corner.