NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper’s No. 1 Quarterback Pick

On Tuesday, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. unveiled his latest big board for the 2022 NFL Draft. The biggest takeaway from his new rankings was that he had Kenny Pickett from Pitt as his top quarterback prospect.

Coming into the 2021 season, all the hype surrounded quarterbacks like Sam Howell, Spencer Rattler and Kedon Slovis. With the first half of the season in the books, it seems like Pickett is emerging as the top prospect at the most important position in football.

“Pickett is making a leap not unlike Joe Burrow’s from two seasons ago. After his impressive performance against Clemson, I’m ready to put him on my Big Board,” Kiper wrote, via ESPN. “He is accurate to all three levels of the field, has shown patience in taking the checkdown throws when necessary and has good zip on his throws. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has done a great job with Pickett’s development.”

In seven games this season, Pickett has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 2,236 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has also done an excellent job of taking care of the football, throwing just one interception thus far.

Judging by the NFL world’s reaction to Kiper’s latest big board, there are plenty of analysts and fans who are excited about Pickett’s future.

Now that Pickett is receiving the recognition that he deserves, it’s important that he doesn’t have any rough outings moving forward.

Pickett will have a chance to showcase his skillset this Saturday against Miami. Kickoff for that game is at 12 p.m. ET on ACC Network.