NFL World Reacts To The Major Ben Roethlisberger News

It looks as if Ben Roethlisberger’s time in the NFL will be up at the end of the regular season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger has privately told teammates and members within the Steelers that this will be his final season playing.

Roethlisberger has been the Steelers’ quarterback since 2004 and has led them to three Super Bowl appearances while winning two of them.

He currently ranks sixth all-time in passing yards with 62,870 and eighth all-time in passing touchdowns (410).

So far this season, Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to a 5-5-1 record and has 2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He’s looking to bounce back against the Ravens on Sunday after throwing for 263 yards and two interceptions against the Bengals last week.

After this news was put out, the NFL community reacted with a lot of praise with what he’s accomplished.

There will never be another Ben Roethlisberger. Appreciate it while it lasts! https://t.co/y4ZZ8kauRn — Rick Fish (@rickfish412) December 4, 2021

For everyone cheering on Ben’s alleged retirement: Be careful what you wish for. Enjoy this stretch with him. The hardest thing to do in the NFL is find a franchise QB. Some teams have gone DECADES without one. Ben Roethlisberger spoiled us. There will never Ben another 7️⃣ — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) December 4, 2021

Seems like just yesterday that Ben Roethlisberger entered that game against the Ravens after Tommy Maddox went down injured. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/C37uIXOhph — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 4, 2021

This is it. Let’s ride. pic.twitter.com/lNsar8e7TF — Around The 412 (@AroundThe412) December 4, 2021

There will never be another Ben Roethlisberger. End of an Era in Pittsburgh. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NFEpz8H5ce — Blitzburgh 🎄 (@BlitzVideos) December 4, 2021

Kickoff against Baltimore will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.