The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Major Ben Roethlisberger News

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the field.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) points while looking at the the bench during the game on September 19, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It looks as if Ben Roethlisberger’s time in the NFL will be up at the end of the regular season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger has privately told teammates and members within the Steelers that this will be his final season playing.

Roethlisberger has been the Steelers’ quarterback since 2004 and has led them to three Super Bowl appearances while winning two of them.

He currently ranks sixth all-time in passing yards with 62,870 and eighth all-time in passing touchdowns (410).

So far this season, Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to a 5-5-1 record and has  2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He’s looking to bounce back against the Ravens on Sunday after throwing for 263 yards and two interceptions against the Bengals last week.

After this news was put out, the NFL community reacted with a lot of praise with what he’s accomplished.

Kickoff against Baltimore will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.