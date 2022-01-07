Football World Reacts To Thursday’s Kevin Sumlin News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that longtime college football coach Kevin Sumlin landed a new coaching job.

Sumlin has been out of the coaching game since 2020 – when his Arizona Wildcats were blown out by in-state rival Arizona State 70-7. After taking a brief hiatus from the sideline, he’s making a comeback.

The 59-year-old will coach the Houston Gamblers in the eight-team, 10-game league, which kicks off in April. “Former University of Houston and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin will be the head coach of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers,” writes Matt Young of Chron.com.

One fan thinks this might be the chance Johnny Manziel needs to get back in the game.

“If Sumlin is the coach of the Gamblers, then Johnny Manziel might have a chance to get back into pro football,” the fan said.

“The city of Houston is BACK baby!!!!” one fan said.

“Kevin Sumlin back!” another fan said.

Sumlin got off to a hot start in the college ranks, leading Houston to a 35-17 record during his four seasons there. After becoming one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the country, he failed to bring that success to Texas A&M and Arizona.

He lost at least five games in each of this last four seasons with the Aggies. His stint at Arizona went much worse, earning a 9-20 record.

Will the USFL treat him better?