NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Coach Prediction

Throughout his broadcasting career at CBS, Tony Romo has proven that he can predict the future. With that said, Tennessee fans should brace for a stressful offseason.

During this past Sunday's broadcast of the Eagles-Steelers game, Romo said Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will be on NFL teams' radars this offseason.

“Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, remember he was at Central Florida with Scott Frost when he went undefeated, goes over here to Tennessee. Brings them back now to prominence. He will be on the radar for every NFL team after this year," Romo said. "Just throwing that one out there for you."

Heupel has been outstanding in Knoxville. His team is 8-0 in just his second year at Tennessee.

Obviously, Volunteers fans aren't thrilled about Romo hyping up Heupel. That's simply because they don't want him to leave the program.

"Pay Heupel 15 mil a year," a Tennessee fan tweeted. "Idc."

Another fan of the Volunteers said, "Wtf Tony take it back."

While it's possible NFL teams show interest in Heupel, there's no indication he wants to leave college for the pros.

"Totally understandable, but I highly doubt he's interested in going anywhere at this point in time. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Heupel's current focus is on Tennessee's upcoming game against Georgia.

A win this weekend would put Tennessee in the driver's seat to make the College Football Playoff.