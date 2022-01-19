NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Chip Kelly News

On Tuesday night, the football world learned that one NFL team reportedly looked into hiring Chip Kelly: the Carolina Panthers.

“Matt Rhule looking for experience in the Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Kelly inked a new five-year deal to stay on as the head coach of the Bruins. However, there was a major question about what Kelly was going to do next. That hesitation may have been him thinking about heading back to the NFL.

In the end, he decided to stay. And yet, the rumors were still fun for NFL fans. Here’s some of the reaction to Tuesday’s news.

“Omg chip must have laughed him off the damn phone,” one person said.

At least one fan thinks he might be the right choice.

“Chip Kelly is interesting. He’s a much better coordinator than coach. He’d be much better than most of the other candidates,” the fan said.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is casting a wide net to try and find the right offensive coordinator to lead the franchise. If he doesn’t find the right one, he’ll likely be out as head coach after the 2022 season.

We’ll have to wait and see who the Panthers decide to hire.