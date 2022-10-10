Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback.

The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend.

Head coach Nick Saban announced on Monday that the Crimson Tide are preparing for Young to return against the Volunteers on Saturday.

ESPN's Chris Low fully expects Young to play.

Saturday's Alabama at Tennessee game is the biggest in the rivalry's recent history, as both the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers are undefeated and ranked inside the top 10.

With Young back, it should be a fantastic game.