Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident

Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game.

Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information."

Courtesy of Tuscaloosa Patch, he said the school will determine whether to discipline Burton internally and discussed fans flocking the field.

"We handle discipline issues internally and that’s the way we’ll handle this," Saban said. "But as I said today ... The league has tried to control people from rushing the field. It’s a difficult circumstance for the league, difficult circumstances for the people on the field. But we have to go through those difficult circumstances and still respect other people, and I think that’s on us to do that and it’s a lesson for all of us to learn relative to this."

SEC rules prohibit fans from entering the field after the game. The conference fined Tennessee $100,000.

"This is why we have these rules," an SEC official told ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday.

Burton has 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, including 49 yards in Saturday's 52-49 loss to the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.