Nick Saban Has Brutally Honest Comment On Alabama’s 2019 Season

Alabama football’s 2019 season came to an end today. The Crimson Tide finished the year with a victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Nick Saban’s team rallied from a first half deficit to throttle the Wolverines in the third and fourth quarters, winning 35-16.

Alabama finishes the season at 11-2.

Saban addressed his team’s season with a brutally honest comment following the win.

“A lot of people would say 10-2 is a good (regular) season. That’s not really our standard,” Saban said.

He’s not wrong.

This is the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff that Alabama was not a part of it. The Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl loss eliminated them from contention.

Alabama should be back to a national title level in 2020, especially if Tua Tagovailoa decides to return for his senior season (which is looking more and more like a real possibility).

For now, though, Saban and Co. will simply enjoy their Citrus Bowl victory.