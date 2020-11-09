Nick Saban Has Brutally Honest Reaction To No. 1 Ranking

Alabama finally reclaimed their spot at the top for the first time this season.

With former No. 1 Clemson falling to No. 4 Notre Dame in a thrilling overtime matchup, Alabama jumped the Tigers in the rankings on Sunday afternoon.

While Crimson Tide fans are surely happy to be No. 1 again, Nick Saban isn’t taking the bait. The coach reportedly said the No. 1 ranking means nothing this year.

Nick Saban said the No. 1 ranking is even more meaningless this year. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 9, 2020

With all the schedule shifting and late starts to the 2020 season, Saban does have a point. It’s odd seeing 3-0 records juxtaposed with 6-0 records in the the top five.

Ohio State and Indiana are both undefeated Big Ten teams at a disadvantage from the conference’s late start. Bama’s fellow SEC Florida Gators have missed out on some games as well with their COVID-19 outbreak, and the PAC 12 just got their season going last weekend.

It’s certainly tough to gauge the top contenders in a league where teams are all in different stages of their seasons.

That being said, Alabama has created an iron-clad case for why they’re the top team in the nation. The Crimson tide are 6-0, including two victories over top-25 teams in No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 3 Georgia. Because of their high-powered offense, none of Bama’s games have even been close, scoring more than 40 points in five of their six games.

Though Saban may find it meaningless, Alabama’s No. 1 record is well deserved.