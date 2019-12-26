‘Nick Saban On Christmas’ Parody Video Is Going Viral

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a very distinct way of both talking and using his hands when he’s trying to deliver a message. This Christmas, a comedian named Joey Mulinaro put together an amusing video of what it must be like inside the Saban household for the holiday.

In the clip, “Saban” stands in his kitchen in front of his famous Coke bottle telling his family members that he doesn’t have time to return a gift that one of them didn’t want. He says he might have the gift receipt, but either way, they can use his Amazon Prime account to fix the issue.

He also finishes it off with his famous “quit asking” line that went viral during an interview with Maria Taylor last year.

It’s about as good as it gets when it comes to Saban impersonations. Check it out:

Nick Saban after opening Christmas gifts pic.twitter.com/gnqHPDIowH — Mulinardo DiCaprio (@JoeyMulinaro) December 25, 2019

While it’s true that Saban is indeed preparing for a bowl game, it’s not a College Football Playoff game, as it’s been the past few years. Instead, Alabama will take on Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Still, it’s an important game, considering it’s against the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh. It’s safe to assume that Saban has no interest in losing to a team that Ohio State routinely beats.

Alabama fans – how’d Mulinaro do here?