Breaking: Nick Saban Will Coach Against Georgia After Third Negative Test

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be available to coach against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. The school announced Saturday morning that he’s now tested negative for COVID three separate times, each 24 hours apart.

Saban tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Late Friday night, the school announced he’d tested negative on Thursday. A second negative test was reported on ESPN’s College GameDay early Saturday morning. The third negative was reported just before Noon on Saturday.

SEC rules state that if a coach or player tests negative three times, 24 hours apart, the original positive test will be considered a false positive.

Saban appeared on College GameDay Saturday morning wearing his game day suit. It was a bit of a giveaway as to his status.

It’s official. Nick Saban has been cleared to coach tonight. pic.twitter.com/nJDV0beWKG — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 17, 2020

BREAKING: Nick Saban medically cleared to coach tonight against Georgia. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 17, 2020

As for the game, Alabama will be facing its stiffest test just a week after getting lit up defensively by Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide gave up 48 points and 647 yards of offense to the Rebels.

Georgia, meanwhile, seems to have found its rhythm on offense with former walk-on Stetson Bennett IV. The Bulldogs have taken down Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee to open the season.

Alabama vs. Georgia is set to kick off at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. Amazingly, Saban will be on the sideline for the contest – something unthinkable just 24 hours ago.