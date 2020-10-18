Writer Calls Nick Saban’s Decision To Coach “Irresponsible And Moronic”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wound up being able to coach on Saturday night – just a few days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. One writer isn’t impressed by the Crimson Tide head man’s decision.

Sportswriter Kent Sterling took to Twitter to call Saban being on the sidelines “irresponsible and moronic.” He clearly doesn’t think that Saban coaching the game offsets the potential risk of him giving the virus to his players or fellow coaches.

Saban, for what it’s worth, has tested negative five times since originally testing positive on Wednesday. The SEC allowed him to coach the game between he had three consecutive negatives tests all 24 hours apart.

Because of that, the positive test is being deemed a “false” positive.

I’m not an epidemiologist not a must mask guy, but Nick Saban on the sidelines is irresponsible and moronic. — Kent Sterling (@KentSterling) October 18, 2020

Sterling’s tweet was met with anger from Alabama fans who clearly believe that Saban was just following protocol.

Of course, we’ll see how it plays out. If Saban returns to coaching his team and nobody else on the staff or team winds up infected, it will have turned out fine. But if positive tests start to turn up, his decision will be questioned.

It’s currently 14-7 Georgia early in the second quarter. It’s shaping up to be a great contest thus far.