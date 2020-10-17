College GameDay Announces Huge Nick Saban News For Georgia Game

It seemed unthinkable 24 hours ago that Alabama head coach Nick Saban could be on the sidelines for his team’s game against Georgia on Saturday. Well, it’s very possible now.

Saban, who originally tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, needs three consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart to coach against the Bulldogs. Friday night, Alabama reported that Saban’s Thursday test had come back negative.

Now, Saturday morning, ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi is reporting that Saban’s Friday test has also come back negative.

If Saban tests negative on Saturday ahead of the game, the SEC will consider his positive result on Wednesday to be a false positive. He’d then be able to coach the game against the Bulldogs. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Schlabach and Rinaldi reporting Saban had a second negative test on Friday, per sources. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 17, 2020

According to Tom Rinaldi, a second subsequent test of Alabama coach Nick Saban on Friday showed that he is negative for COVID-19, increasing the chances that Saban will coach in tonight's showdown against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/f59p4W66uv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020

Obviously, Alabama’s coaches, players and fans want Saban on the sidelines. There’s no doubt the Crimson Tide have a much better chance against Georgia if he’s in charge on game day.

If Saban receives a positive result, he won’t be able to coach any aspect of the game or be on site.

We’ll know more in about an hour. Saban is scheduled to be on ESPN’s College GameDay to talk about his situation a 10:30 AM ET.