Nick Saban’s Daughter, Kristen, Announces Major Personal News

Nick Saban celebrating with his wife after a game.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife after the win over the Oklahoma Sooners during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It was a big weekend for the Nick Saban family.

Several of Alabama’s former football players took the next steps in their careers, getting picked in the NFL Draft. Saban was surely happy to see that.

The Crimson Tide head coach was likely more proud on Monday morning, though. His daughter, Kristen, announced major personal news on Twitter.

Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, gave birth to a son, James Nickolas Setas. This is the second grandchild for Nick and Miss Terry.

James Nickolas Setas arrived at 8:18 a.m. on Monday. He weighs 9 pounds and 12 ounces. Kristen shared an adorable photo on Twitter on Monday night:

Saban’s first grandchild was born back in 2013, when his son, Nicholas, welcomed a daughter, Amelie, into the world.

Now, Coach Saban will have another grandchild to spoil with Little Debbie’s cakes and other treats.

Congrats to the Saban family!

