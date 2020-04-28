Nick Saban’s Daughter, Kristen, Announces Major Personal News

It was a big weekend for the Nick Saban family.

Several of Alabama’s former football players took the next steps in their careers, getting picked in the NFL Draft. Saban was surely happy to see that.

The Crimson Tide head coach was likely more proud on Monday morning, though. His daughter, Kristen, announced major personal news on Twitter.

Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, gave birth to a son, James Nickolas Setas. This is the second grandchild for Nick and Miss Terry.

James Nickolas Setas arrived at 8:18 a.m. on Monday. He weighs 9 pounds and 12 ounces. Kristen shared an adorable photo on Twitter on Monday night:

James Nickolas Setas. 4.27.2020. 8:18am. 9lbs,12oz. We are in awe of God’s timing, protection and blessings. pic.twitter.com/fEmrTNiykg — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) April 27, 2020

Saban’s first grandchild was born back in 2013, when his son, Nicholas, welcomed a daughter, Amelie, into the world.

Now, Coach Saban will have another grandchild to spoil with Little Debbie’s cakes and other treats.

Congrats to the Saban family!