Nick Saban Getting Crushed For Extremely Questionable Decision

Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?

Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.

LSU ended up taking the lead on a touchdown, but Alabama was able to tie it up and force overtime with a field goal. Of course, if Alabama had gone for the extra point on that previous score, their field goal at the end of regulation could have been for the win.

"Nick Saban’s decision to go for 2 was dumb and costly," one fan wrote.

"Saban going for 2 in the 4th was a boo boo," another fan wrote.

"The fact Saban went for 2 makes me think he’s losing it. A 6 year old can do that math and the greatest college football coach of all time couldn’t," another fan added.

Alabama suffered its second loss of the season with the overtime heartbreak to LSU on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide are likely out of the playoff conversation now.