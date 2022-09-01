Nick Saban Had Blunt Message For Reporters Wednesday Night

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban didn't have a noteworthy update on a few injured freshmen, and he wishes those pesky journalists would quit asking.

On Tuesday, Alabama's head coach told reporters that he has no news about the health of true freshmen Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Hastings, Earl Little, and Elijah Pritchett. Per Charlie Porter of 247 Sports, he got a bit grumpy about the matter.

"I'm not gonna give an injury report in here every week, OK? When those guys are ready to play, we'll let you know," Saban said.

Per Patrick Dowd of Touchdown Alabama, Saban added that all four players are dealing with "significant injuries" and have no concrete timetable to return. He said some are practicing in non-contact black jerseys.

Don't expect to see any of them when the Crimson Tide commences the 2022 season against Utah State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. And ask Saban about them next week at your own risk.