Nick Saban Had Perfect Response To Criticism Of Monday’s March

Nick Saban arriving to a football stadium.TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide arrives before taking on the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had the perfect response to a question about people criticizing him for leading a student-athlete march on Monday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide’s head coach led a group of athletes in a march to protest social injustice on Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press provided some details on the march:

The group marched the short distance Monday on the school’s campus from the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium, where segregationist Gov. George Wallace stood at the door in 1963 trying to block the entry of two Black students.

The Crimson Tide athletes, coaches and staff joined a series of organized events among football players and others in college athletics across the country in the wake of the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake.

As with anything that happens in today’s society, there was some online criticism against Saban and the march.

Saban had a message for those critics on Wednesday evening.

“I don’t have an opinion about everyone else’s opinion,” the national title-winning head coach said.

That is a pretty perfect response from the Crimson Tide head coach.

Alabama, meanwhile, is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Crimson Tide will be taking on Missouri at 7 p.m. E.T.


