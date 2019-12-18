Could Alabama have just signed the heir to Tua Tagovailoa’s spot under center? And could Mac Jones have competition next year if Tagovailoa leaves?

These are questions we can ask more resolutely now that Bryce Young has signed his letter of intent with Alabama today. He is now set to join the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with the media after the signing and immediately dropped huge praise on his new quarterback.

“I absolutely love the guy, I love his character. … He’s got all the right stuff and I think that’s really important at the quarterback position.”

247Sports rates Young as the No. 6 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of California.

This past year at Mater Dei, Young completed 72-percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with only six interceptions. On the ground he added an extra 357 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Young is the highest-rated quarterback to join Alabama since Brodie Croyle in 2011, per 247Sports. The expectations will be high for him to contribute, but he’ll have to get through Jones and Taulia Tagovailoa to get the starting job in 2020.

Right now, it looks like Young has plenty of support from his new head coach.