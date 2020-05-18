Nick Saban Has Telling Reaction To Michael Jordan’s Comment

Few people in sports – if any – likely relate better to Michael Jordan than Nick Saban. The former NBA star and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach appear to share the “insanely competitive” gene.

Jordan teared up in a recent The Last Dance episode when discussing how hard he was on his teammates. He got so emotional he needed to take a break from the interview.

“You ask all my teammates, the one thing about Michael Jordan was, he never ask me to do something that he wouldn’t f—ing do,” Jordan said.

“Look, I don’t have to do this,” he added. “I’m only doing it because it is who I am. That’s how I played the game. That was my mentality. If you don’t wanna play that way, don’t play that way.”

Alabama football’s Twitter account shared a video on Sunday night of Saban reacting to that part of the documentary. Saban had a telling reaction.

“I think one of the reasons I have so much respect for what we just heard is this sort of defines the ultimate competitor,” Saban said. “It probably explains what we’ve tried to accomplish here in this program.”

No one has been more successful in their respective sports than Jordan and Saban. Jordan had arguably the greatest run in modern NBA history with six titles in the 1990s, while Saban has won five national championships since arriving at Alabama (and six total as a head coach).

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes on Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T.