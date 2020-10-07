Nick Saban Has Responded To Lane Kiffin’s “Elderly” Comment

The Spun

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the sideline of a game.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the final minutes of their 48-7 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We’ve got a fun one in the SEC on Saturday night.

Nick Saban, who has yet to lose to one of his former assistant coaches, is set to take on Lane Kiffin in a battle between Alabama and Ole Miss.

Ahead of the matchup, Kiffin unsurprisingly did a bit of talking.

“I was telling someone the other day, I’m really worried about Coach. He’s elderly now,” Kiffin told The Dan Patrick Show when asked how the game would go if the coaches played against each other.

Saban was asked about Kiffin’s comment on Wednesday evening.

“I think he’s probably right. I wouldn’t disagree with him. I guess what I would ask is when he’s my age, what’s he going to do?” Saban reportedly said with a laugh.

“I don’t know, it’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age and have had a hip replacement, but I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I can cover him.”

Saban might be laughing now, but he probably won’t be on Saturday. The Alabama head coach typically shows no mercy and we’re not expecting it to be any different against Kiffin.

Alabama and Ole Miss are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on ESPN.


