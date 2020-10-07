Nick Saban Has Responded To Lane Kiffin’s “Elderly” Comment

We’ve got a fun one in the SEC on Saturday night.

Nick Saban, who has yet to lose to one of his former assistant coaches, is set to take on Lane Kiffin in a battle between Alabama and Ole Miss.

Ahead of the matchup, Kiffin unsurprisingly did a bit of talking.

“I was telling someone the other day, I’m really worried about Coach. He’s elderly now,” Kiffin told The Dan Patrick Show when asked how the game would go if the coaches played against each other.

Saban was asked about Kiffin’s comment on Wednesday evening.

“I think he’s probably right. I wouldn’t disagree with him. I guess what I would ask is when he’s my age, what’s he going to do?” Saban reportedly said with a laugh.

“I don’t know, it’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age and have had a hip replacement, but I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I can cover him.”

Saban might be laughing now, but he probably won’t be on Saturday. The Alabama head coach typically shows no mercy and we’re not expecting it to be any different against Kiffin.

Alabama and Ole Miss are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on ESPN.