Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings.

Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about Deion Sanders and his ability to recruit. Saban made it clear he has a lot of respect for the former NFL star-turned-college-coach.

“I have a lot of respect for Deion Sanders…and I enjoy doing commercials with him,” Saban told reporters.

As for landing the No. 1 recruit in the class, Saban said he was “happy” for Sanders and the Jackson State program.

“He got a great player. That’s great for their program. I’m happy for him that he got a great player,” Saban said.

Saban won’t be feeling too threatened by Deion and the Jackson State football program just yet. He and the Crimson Tide are doing just fine on the recruiting front.

Saban, meanwhile, is gearing up for another run at the national title. He and the Crimson Tide face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year’s Eve with a shot at the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line.