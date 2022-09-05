Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday.

In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.

Per 247Sports' Charlie Potter, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban complimented Ewers ahead of their upcoming encounter.

"He's a very, very talented passer," Saban said of Ewers. "He's got a very good feel for the game. He's got a strong arm."

Per Alabama broadcaster Roger Hoover, Saban also said Ewers "played extremely well" in his first collegiate appearance.

The class of 2022's top prospect could make a major statement against Alabama, which opened the season with a 55-0 shutout over Utah State.

Ewers could also experience some growing pains against a dominant defense led by linebacker Will Anderson Jr.. The Crimson Tide allowed just 57 passing yards during a wire-to-wire win.

FOX will televise Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas at noon.