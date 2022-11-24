Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams.

On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers.

Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.

Saban is a big fan of what Williams has done.

"They're playing really well right now, and I think you've gotta give Cadillac a lot of credit for that because it's not an easy situation that he inherited relative to a changing of the guard right in the middle of the season."

Many fans are wondering if Williams has a real chance at landing the full-time head coaching job at Auburn.

A win over Saban and Alabama on Saturday would certainly go a long way in making that happen.