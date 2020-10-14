Nick Saban Has A Message For Everyone After Testing Positive

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has an important message for everyone after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saban and Alabama’s athletic director, Greg Byrne, both tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said in a statement. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.”

Saban, 68, spoke with the media via Zoom on Wednesday evening. He had an important message for everyone after testing positive.

“I did a good job of managing my personal space. You have to respect this disease and the spread of this disease. My message is adhere to protocol: wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance,” the Alabama head coach said on Wednesday evening.

Alabama, the No. 2 team in the country, is currently scheduled to take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday evening.

As of now, the game remains on. The Crimson Tide will be led by coordinator Steve Sarkisian, though Saban could still be a part of the game virtually, depending on the SEC’s ruling.

