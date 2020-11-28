Nick Saban Identifies 1 Area Where He’ll Be Missed Most Today

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, will be forced to sit out the Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Saturday morning, he joined ESPN’s College GameDay to chat about how he could be missed during the matchup.

Saban, who is experiencing mild symptoms thus far, believes that there will be some spot decisions that Steve Sarkisian will have to make during the game. He thinks that’s the “only” thing Alabama will be missing against Auburn from a head coaching standpoint.

Via Saturday Down South:

“I think they only thing they’re going to be missing is there are certain circumstances that come up during a game that sometimes you have to make a decision on as a head coach,” Saban said, “whether it’s to go for it on fourth down or personnel decisions, that you’re just not going to be there to make. But, I do think that we have some very capable assistants to be able to handle those situations.”

Alabama will be looking to avenge last year’s loss, which knocked the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff race. This year, yet again, Alabama is one of the favorites to win the national title.

As for Saban, this is the second time he’s been on COVID watch. Ahead of the Georgia game, Saban tested positive – though that result was later deemed a false positive after he tested negative three times before kickoff against the Bulldogs. He wound up coaching the game.

This year’s Iron Bowl wound up still being played on Thanksgiving weekend despite a number of other high-profile rivalry games getting moved to later in the season. As a result, it will be getting even more attention than usual.

The 2020 Iron Bowl will kick off at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.