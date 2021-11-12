Nick Saban Reacts To Bill O’Brien’s Performance This Season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has heard the fanbase’s criticism of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and he doesn’t like it.

Saban spoke on this topic during his weekly radio show and thinks O’Brien has been just fine.

“I actually think he’s done a pretty good job,” Saban said.

Alabama barely squeaked past LSU last Saturday as it was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide defense had to come through and save the day to secure the win (20-14) by stopping the Tigers at the end of the game.

Saban knows that the team overall didn’t play well, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“I think we all had a bad game last week,” Saban said. “O’Brien will be the first to say that and me too. Because we’re responsible for what happens on the field, and it wasn’t good.”

Alabama improved to 8-1 with that victory and will get a break from SEC play this Saturday against New Mexico State.

After that, Alabama finishes with Arkansas, and then a trip to play Auburn in the Iron Bowl as it looks to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide’s offense will have to be a lot better to win those two matchups.