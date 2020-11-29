Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama’s Win In The Iron Bowl

Nick Saban is a happy (and hopefully healthy) man on Saturday night.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach is battling COVID-19, so he wasn’t able to be on the sideline for Saturday’s Iron Bowl. His team played pretty well without him.

Alabama topped Auburn, 42-13, in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Saban spoke with CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl following the win. He admitted that it was tough to watch the game from home.

“I’m really, really proud of our team and proud of our players,” Saban said. “This is a great win for our fans, a great win for us at Alabama. So this is really exciting.”

Saban added that he’ll tell his players that it’s always great to win the Iron Bowl and it’s something “special” for his team.

“I’m really, really proud of our team and proud of our players.” @AlabamaFTBL’s Nick Saban calls in to talk about the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl victory with @JamieErdahl. pic.twitter.com/cTZDi60ych — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 28, 2020

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about Saban’s absence earlier in the week.

“It reminds me of Bill Belichick,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay today, per 247Sports. “If you take away Bill Belichick from the Patriots it would impact them during the game because Belichick could probably give you a little tip during the game from something he saw. That part is very, very real. But in my opinion, having Nick Saban there all week, he checked every box you could possibly think of to get Steve Sarkisian and the entire Alabama staff ready for anything that might unfold during these 60 minutes. My point is, if Nick Saban were taken away the whole week, it’d be a totally different thing. But he’s prepared ‘Sark’ and this staff. I don’t think it’s going to impact this game at all.”

Alabama improved to 8-0 with the win over Auburn. The Crimson Tide have LSU up next.