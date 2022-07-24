Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season.

Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach.

"John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia," Nick Saban wrote in a statement shared by Alabama football's Twitter page. "It's a blessing that he is in a city known for great medical care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey. Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle."

Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, which he described as "the most curable form of Leukemia."

A standout for Saban's Crimson Tide, Metchie registered 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season. He tallied 97 yards and a touchdown before tearing his ACL during the first half of Alabama's SEC Championship victory over Georgia.

Despite the injury, Houston traded up to draft him with the No. 44 overall pick. Metchie was expected to be ready for training camp before the diagnosis.

Here's to Metchie making a speedy recovery.