Nick Saban Reveals His 1 'Biggest Concern' With Realignment

Nick Saban doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon, so the Alabama football coach is probably going to have to deal with conference realignment moving forward.

Texas and Oklahoma are coming to the SEC in a couple of years, while USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten.

While Saban understands why conference realignment is happening, he reportedly has one biggest concern with it: competitive balance.

Speaking to Greg McElroy, Saban weighed in on what's happening to college football.

“I think there will be a lot of tradition in conferences that will no longer exist,” Saban said on the podcast. “I think we’ve gone through that to some degree in the past.”

Saban pointed out two schools in particular in Nebraska and Oklahoma, who used to be great rivals but no longer play each other in conference.

“I think we’re going to deal with it in a great capacity than ever before because mega-conferences are hear to stay,” he explained.