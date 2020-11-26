Nick Saban Reveals How He’ll Watch The Iron Bowl

Nick Saban won’t be on the sideline at the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The Alabama head football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive,” the Crimson Tide medical staff announced.

Earlier this season, Saban tested positive on game week, but his test was determined to be a false positive. So, he was able to be on the sideline by that Saturday.

That won’t be happening on Saturday, when the Crimson Tide take on Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Saban revealed on Wednesday how he’ll be watching the game.

Saban will not be watching on CBS. Instead, the Crimson Tide head coach will be watching via Alabama’s video feed.

“I’ll have the same feed that we take of the game, which is the film we watch on Sunday … so I’ll be able to see what’s happening,” Saban told reporters on Wednesday night.

Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. The Crimson Tide enter Saturday’s game as a three-touchdown favorite. The game will air on CBS.